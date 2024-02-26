Cody Rhodes sends a five-word message after challenging The Rock to a match

Cody Rhodes took to social media to send a five-word message after challenging The Rock to a singles match.

During The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination: Chamber Perth, Rhodes called out The People's Champion for a one-on-one match on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

Taking to Instagram, Rhodes sent out a five-word message ahead of his WWE Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"Know who you're fighting for," wrote Rhodes.

Lance Anoa'i believes Cody Rhodes will once again lose to Roman Reigns

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and ending the historic reign of Roman Reigns. However, interference by The Bloodline led to a controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in an interview with Wrestlingnewsco, real-life Bloodline member Lance Anoa'i claimed that The American Nightmare will suffer another loss to Reigns. He stated that Rhodes won't be finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

Lance said:

"I don’t think Cody Rhodes is going to finish his story, that’s what I say. No disrespect to the Rhodes family but that story is not gonna end anytime soon. That’s my opinion. It is what it is. I mean, it may be different, I don’t know. I’ll be there. I’ll be at Wrestlecon l, I’ll be out there signing autographs. Also, I’ll be at WrestleMania. We will soon find out."

During the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, Roman Reigns and The Rock confronted Cody and Seth Rollins. The confrontation ended up with The Great One turning heel after slapping The American Nightmare. The Rock also proceeded to join The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The People's Champ has also stated that he would make sure Rhodes' didn't walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the new WWE Champion.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes facing The Rock in a singles match? Sound off in the comment section below.