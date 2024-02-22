"I’ll be out there"- Cody Rhodes will lose to Roman Reigns once again at WrestleMania 40, says real-life Bloodline member

A real-life Bloodline member has given his prediction on the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Bloodline member in question is Lloyd Anoa'i. The American Nightmare is set to collide with The Tribal Chief once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cody came very close to ending Reigns' historic run last year but was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa. However, he will have another chance to finish his story this year after he won the Royal Rumble.

Lloyd Anoa'i discussed the highly-anticipated match during an interview with Wrestlingnewsco. While Cody is the favorite walking into the match, the Anoa'i family member believes that Roman Reigns will once again reign supreme at the Showcase of Immortals. Lloyd also confirmed that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania XL:

"I don’t think Cody Rhodes is going to finish his story, that’s what I say. No disrespect to the Rhodes family but that story is not gonna end anytime soon. That’s my opinion. It is what it is. I mean, it may be different, I don’t know. I’ll be there. I’ll be at Wrestlecon l, I’ll be out there signing autographs. Also, I’ll be at WrestleMania. We will soon find out." [From 08:15 to 08:39]

Roman Reigns will have The Rock by his side in his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

The Rock's return to WWE has added a new dimension to The Bloodline saga. While The Brahma Bull earlier looked set to face Roman Reigns, he is now by The Tribal Chief's side in his upcoming feud against Cody Rhodes.

The Rock turned heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show after The American Nightmare took back his WrestleMania spot. The Great One was present on SmackDown last week where he vowed to stop Rhodes from finishing his story.

However, many believe that the Hollywood star is secretly working with Cody and will betray his cousin at the Showcase of Immortals.

