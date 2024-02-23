Cody Rhodes breaks silence after missing the Elimination Chamber press event

WWE held the official Elimination Chamber press event a few hours ago in Perth, Australia. It was a productive hour that promoted the biggest matches at Saturday's stadium show. However, one of the biggest stars on the card wasn't there.

Cody Rhodes hadn't yet arrived in Perth in time for the press event due to other commitments, according to Triple H. Despite that, the Australian WWE fans went wild for him. They sang his theme song in unison without any music. It was a beautiful scene, and The American Nightmare has now reacted to it.

Despite not being there, Rhodes could feel the energy of the crowd. He quote-tweeted WWE's post of the clip of the fans singing with a message for them. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner thinks the atmosphere will be even better at Optus Stadium for Elimination Chamber.

Here's what Cody said:

"So…I imagine that stadium tomorrow is gonna’ be loud. Beautiful stuff Perth!" - Cody Rhodes' tweet to the WWE fans in Australia.

The American Nightmare won't be wrestling at Elimination Chamber. Instead, he and Seth Rollins will be guests on the Grayson Waller Effect. The Australian WWE star might have something up his sleeve after he was spotted receiving instructions from Paul Heyman last week.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 match-card

This weekend's premium live event is set to shape up much of the top of the WrestleMania 40 card. The two Elimination Chamber matches will determine the number one contenders for RAW's world titles at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Logan Paul inside the satanic structure. He is expected to win and challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. The women have their own Chamber match, too.

Becky Lynch is the favorite to win that, with Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton among the other contenders. If The Man does come out on top, she will face Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship.

Mami is the star of the show in her home country, and her title defense against Jax looks set to headline the event. Meanwhile, her Judgment Day teammates, Damian Priest and Finn Balor, will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

