Triple H reveals reason for Cody Rhodes' conspicuous absence during WWE Elimination Chamber: Press Event

Triple H recently addressed the WWE Universe during the 2024 Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia.

With just a day left for the Premium Live Event, a large number of fans attended the Press Event in anticipation. Various WWE Superstars were promoted for appearances, including Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul. However, a notable absence was observed, as Cody Rhodes did not make an appearance.

Triple H addressed the WWE fans, explaining that The American Nightmare was caught up with other commitments and couldn't make it to the event. However, he assured the crowd that Rhodes was on his way. Triple H encouraged the fans to express their affection for Rhodes in his absence by singing his theme song.

"But Cody Rhodes had a lot of commitments, and he's on a plane on his way right now. So he couldn't be here this afternoon. But, I want to give you the opportunity to show him your affection. So, maybe you could do what you were doing earlier, maybe you could sing his little song for him, and I'll play this back for him when he gets here," Triple H said.

Cody Rhodes will be present at the Optus Stadium in Perth tomorrow, where he is slated to make an appearance on the Grayson Waller Effect alongside Seth Rollins.

Are you excited for the 2024 Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

