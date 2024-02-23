When is WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event? Details on where and how to watch

WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event is expected to hype the upcoming Premium Live Event in a major way. Fans are anxiously waiting for Chief Content Officer Triple H and superstars, including Rhea Ripley, to tease their plans for what’s next to come.

WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event will take place tonight at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The event will be streamed live on the company’s social channels, including YouTube, at 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PT) and 4 a.m. (UK time).

Advertised names include Chief Content Officer Triple H, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, former multi-time Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton, and United States Champion Logan Paul.

It remains to be seen if any other unannounced names will pop up at the event in a couple of hours. This year’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will see two chamber matches in addition to other non-chamber outings.

What’s the updated card for WWE Elimination Chamber?

WWE announced the updated Elimination Card during RAW this past Monday. Here’s the updated line-up as of Thursday, February 22:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Plus, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber.

