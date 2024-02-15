Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins officially announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have officially been announced for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. The premium live event will air live from Optus Stadium on February 24.

The two stars had a very interesting conversation this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion interrupted Cody Rhodes and informed him that he did not have to go into this fight against The Rock and Roman Reigns alone. The Brahma Bull slapped The American Nightmare in the face last Thursday night at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas.

Grayson Waller appeared on WWE's The Bump today and stated that he was sick of hearing about people's stories. He noted that the Elimination Chamber is in Australia, and he wanted to give something back to the people.

"Is anyone else as sick and tired of hearing about stories as I am? Like this one, for example, imagine getting slapped by your boss in front of thousands of people, and millions online, and doing nothing about it. Couldn't be me, hold me back. But who am I to judge? Because right now, it is the biggest thing in entertainment. It got me thinking, since I'm basically the Prime Minister of Australia, I needed to give something back to the Australian people and bring the biggest story in entertainment to my house. To Optus Stadium, to Perth, to Elimination Chamber in Australia," he said.

The 33-year-old SmackDown star announced that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber on February 24.

"So before they have to start worrying about finishing stories, or worrying about The Rock or The Tribal Chief, let's take some stress off of these guys' shoulders, and give them a gift. Something that everyone wants but not everyone gets, the Grayson Waller rub. So Australia get ready for the biggest Grayson Waller Effect in history with my guests, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes," added Waller.

WWE legend explains how Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently stated that Cody Rhodes must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on his own.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the legend noted Rhodes must win the title without relying on anyone else. DDP added that Rhodes receiving help to win the title would not fit his character.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [From 03:50 – 04:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cody Rhodes has the chance to finally finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if he can dethrone The Tribal Chief in April.

