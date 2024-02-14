Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes could be involved in a shocking twist at WrestleMania 40, believes major name

The well-known actor and rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of Ice Cube, has put forth an intriguing theory regarding Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes following their recent interaction on WWE RAW.

During the latest episode, Rollins emphasized to The American Nightmare the necessity of finishing his story at Wrestlemania 40 by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rollins admitted to playing a role in shaping Reigns into what he has become today, stemming from incidents dating back to their Shield days. Nevertheless, he assured that he would stand shoulder to shoulder with Rhodes in the battle against The Bloodline.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., however, believes that a significant twist might be in store leading up to Wrestlemania. According to him, The Visionary is going to turn on Rhodes.

"Somebody said Seth gone turn on Cody. And after that Shield speech. I’m starting to believe," he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are full of themselves

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Specifically, Russo discussed the in-ring promo involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, expressing his view that their delivery was overly dramatic, giving the impression that both are 'full of themselves.'

“I’m watching freaking Cody and Seth and I’m sorry bro, like.. I’m watching these two and both of them are so full of themselves, both of them are so over the top in delivering the promo bro, you know what I always used to tell, you know, people that I worked with bro, but obviously no one told either one of these two, less is more bro,” Russo said.

With Rollins by his side, the development of Rhodes' storyline with the Bloodline as they approach Wrestlemania 40 will be captivating.

Do you believe there's a possibility of Seth Rollins turning on Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

