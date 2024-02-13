Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are full of themselves according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were in the ring together once again during the latest episode of WWE RAW. After Cody thanked the fans for their support, the World Heavyweight Champion made his way to the ring and offered his support to Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. Despite the massive implication of the promo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn’t impressed.

This was the first time The American Nightmare addressed the fans after his scuffle with The Rock and The Tribal Chief at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference. Apart from thanking his fans, he also sent a warning to the Black Adam star after receiving a slap from him at the press conference.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo called both superstars full of themselves and their delivery over the top. He also shared the advice that less is more, and both superstars need to get their point across more effectively. You can read his comments below.

“I’m watching freaking Cody and Seth and I’m sorry bro, like.. I’m watching these two and both of them are so full of themselves, both of them are so over the top in delivering the promo bro, you know what I always used to tell, you know, people that I worked with bro, but obviously no one told either one of these two, less is more bro.” [41:48 - 42:16]

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on the Road to WrestleMania.

