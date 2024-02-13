Rumored direction for WrestleMania 40 seems clear after Seth Rollins' 8-word response to Cody Rhodes on RAW

There have been a lot of questions regarding the direction of WrestleMania 40 involving Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, especially after the epic teaser trailer WWE put out. The Visionary sent an 8-word response to Cody, making the WrestleMania direction seemingly clear.

Although Seth Rollins was seemingly the fourth fiddle in the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, he still stood by Cody Rhodes' side when The Rock slapped him and caused a confrontation that needed to be separated by many members of the WWE staff.

On RAW this week, Rollins not only encouraged Cody Rhodes to finish his story, but he told him that he doesn't need to fight his battle against The Bloodline alone, teasing a Tag Team match with him and Cody against The Rock and Roman Reigns:

"You don't have to fight this battle alone," Rollins told Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins walked away with the last word, letting Cody know that he would be there for him.

If that match happens, it will undoubtedly be the main event of Night 1. It will also mean that both world champions will pull double duty at WrestleMania 40, a daunting task.

It's going to be interesting to see where all of this goes. We only know Cody will face Roman Reigns, and nothing else is official.

