WWE legend explains how Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. In an exclusive interview, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) gave his thoughts on how the match should end.

Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event in 2023. This year, it was widely expected that The Rock would face Reigns either in a singles match or a triple threat alongside Rhodes. However, The Great One no longer looks likely to compete in the WrestleMania XL bout.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter suggested that The Rock could place Rhodes on top of Reigns to help him dethrone The Tribal Chief. DDP, who once beat Randy Savage clean in 1997, believes The American Nightmare must win without receiving anybody's help:

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [3:50 – 4:21]

In the video above, DDP also addressed Janel Grant's lawsuit allegations against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

DDP explains how Cody Rhodes' father Dusty beat opponents

Diamond Dallas Page is a long-time friend of the Rhodes family. At the start of his career, he used to watch his mentor Dusty Rhodes, aka The American Dream, win matches with the Bionic Elbow.

Many decades on, DDP believes Cody Rhodes should beat Roman Reigns with his Cross Rhodes finisher:

"When someone would come up to Dusty when he was working independents and said, 'So what do you wanna do tonight, Dream?' Dream said, 'You'll be in the middle taking the elbow.' Period. One, two, three, and a finish is everything, and when you have a finish like his, sometimes a guy might kick out, but he's coming back and he's taking it again, and I've seen that with Brock Lesnar, who is probably the toughest guy alive." [4:22 – 4:55]

DDP also revealed what he said to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H after watching Rhodes win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

