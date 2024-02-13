DDP reveals what he said to Triple H at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently disclosed details about his brief interaction with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H at the Royal Rumble.

On January 27, DDP was in attendance as his long-time close friend Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Following the show, the WWE Hall of Famer went backstage before attending the press conference.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP said he congratulated Triple H on his booking of the event:

"I don't really play those things, like, 'If I was doing it, I would do it this way,' because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night [at the Royal Rumble], I got a chance to see him just half a minute, but always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro.'" [1:05 – 1:31]

Triple H's WrestleMania XL match card so far

In July 2022, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's main roster creative figurehead. The Game is currently preparing to book the company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, for the second time.

It has been confirmed that Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on April 6-7. The two-night event will also feature Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley against her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will take place on February 24 to determine challengers for the other world titles. Rhea Ripley currently holds the Women's World Championship, while Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion.

