The Rock sends his first message on social media after slapping Cody Rhodes and allying with The Bloodline

The Rock finally broke silence after slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL kickoff event.

At the press conference, The Rock and The Bloodline made the headlines after starting a wild brawl with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Great One further proceeded to cuss out at Triple H and asked him to "fix" the situation.

This eventually led to Triple H confirming the rematch between Reigns and Rhodes for WrestleMania XL. On SmackDown, The Game also put his long-term rival on notice for his actions at the press conference.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock sent out a message aimed at the WWE Universe.

"Enjoy the ride, my friends…~ people’s champ," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's first message since his actions at the WrestleMania XL press conference:

The Undertaker discussed the Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock storyline

The Undertaker recently discussed Cody Rhodes' storyline with The Bloodline and him challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker mentioned that The Rock is the biggest star in the world. However, he didn't hold himself back from praising Rhodes and his work rate.

The Hall of Famer said:

"There'd be that side of me that says this good for business (Rosvs. Reigns). I mean this is the biggest star (Dwayne Johnson) in the world, right? But I (Cody Rhodes) am the one that goes out and grinds every weekend of every year. Man, that's what makes everything so cool, that's what makes it real...It's unfortunate like I said but man WrestleMania is going to be fire."

Expand Tweet

Last year at WrestleMania, Rhodes came close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, interference from Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman led to a controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

What are your thoughts on The Rock aligning with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.