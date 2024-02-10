The Undertaker breaks silence on Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes' situation for WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has unveiled his take on the WrestleMania 40 shake-up involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, Dwayne Johnson and The Tribal Chief agreed to face each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Showcase of the Immortals, in a match "bound by blood."

However, Rhodes interrupted the moment between the Samoan stars and challenged The Bloodline leader for the title match since he won this year's Royal Rumble. Things turned frosty after The Great One slapped The American Nightmare after he mentioned that Reigns' ancestor would be ashamed of him.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Triple H officially announced that The Tribal Chief will defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania, leaving The Rock on the sidelines.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker shared his two cents on the hottest WWE storyline involving Reigns, Johnson, and Rhodes.

"There'd be that side of me that says this good for business (Rock vs. Reigns). I mean this is the biggest star (Dwayne Johnson) in the world, right? But I (Cody Rhodes) am the one that goes out and grinds every weekend of every year. Man, that's what makes everything so cool, that's what makes it real...It's unfortunate like I said but man WrestleMania is going to be fire," he said. [48:18 - 48:54]

You can watch the full episode below:

Wrestling veteran says The Rock may "build his own opponents" in WWE on one condition

As mentioned earlier, The Great One has been left hanging by Triple H on the Road to WrestleMania since Rhodes reclaimed his main event spot for Showcase of the Immortals.

Dutch Mantell commented on speculations that suggest a power struggle between The Game and Dwayne Johnson following the WWE media event in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran shared that he doesn't think the 51-year-old legend is vying for Chief Content Officer's role. Instead, he may look after his own stuff only if he continues to stick around post-WrestleMania 40.

"No. I think The Rock if he's going to do anything, I think he's going to call his own stuff. That's what he's going to do. I don't think he wants to get bogged down on a first match, second match, tag team, this that, and the other. Rock wants to handle his own stuff, build his own opponents that is if he is going to continue after WrestleMania," Mantell said.

Check out the full video below:

The WWE Universe has to wait until next week's SmackDown, when Johnson and Reigns will make their return to address what's next on the Road to WrestleMania.

