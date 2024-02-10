The Rock may "build his own opponents" in WWE on one condition, says veteran

According to pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, The Rock may have a role in choosing his opponents in WWE, but on one condition.

At the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event, things took a wild turn after Dwayne Johnson slapped Cody Rhodes for insulting Roman Reigns. The real-life cousins also had an explosive encounter with Triple H backstage and asserted that if CCO doesn't handle business, they will.

This led to massive speculations among fans about whether The Great One was trying to muscle out The Game's creative role in WWE. However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, Triple H made it abundantly clear that he doesn't care about anyone and that he's the one who makes the final decision on anything related to the product.

On an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed the buzz about Dwayne Johnson wanting to usurp Triple H in a creative capacity.

Mantell does not think The Rock's ultimate goal is to take over Paul Levesque's position. However, according to the 74-year-old veteran, the former WWE World Champion may want to look after his stuff, but only if he continues to wrestle post-WrestleMania 40.

"No. I think The Rock if he's going to do anything, I think he's going to call his own stuff. That's what he's going to do. I don't think he wants to get bogged down on a first match, second match, tag team, this that, and the other. Rock wants to handle his own stuff, build his own opponents that is if he is going to continue after WrestleMania," Mantell said. [2:10:01 - 2:10:25]

Dutch Mantell discussed The Rock's role in the current WWE storyline

The former WWE manager recently commented on Dwayne Johnson's possible role at the upcoming WrestleMania 40. As of now, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is locked for Showcase of the Immortals, as declared by The Game.

Because of the same, it has put brakes on The Great One's wish to main event Mania. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed that The Rock could be the special guest referee at WrestleMania XL.

"He could make himself the special referee because if Triple H called him out one time, why wouldn't he call him out on this? If you start to demand for things to be explained... well WWE hadn't done that since I can't remember. Sometimes things happen and wrestling fans let it go. This time they decided, 'No, we are not going to let this go,'" said Mantell.

Paul Heyman, on the latest episode of SmackDown, mentioned that he will appear on next week's show with The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull. Fans will have to wait and see what real-life Bloodline members have to say on the Road to WrestleMania.

