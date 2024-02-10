Triple H sends a brutal message to The Rock and Roman Reigns on SmackDown following WrestleMania press event

Triple H wasn't having any of it from The Rock or Roman Reigns following the explosive WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He sent a brutal message to both members of the legendary Samoan wrestling family tonight on SmackDown.

The Game was the first man out on SmackDown on a very stacked episode. Following what happened at the press event, he made it abundantly clear that the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The Rock criticized The Rock and Roman Reigns, but particularly The Rock, for acting like he was the authority and the one who made decisions, and sent a brutal message by saying, "It doesn't matter if you don't like that decision" - a play on The Rock's catchphrase.

He made it clear that he was the only authority in WWE and not Roman Reigns or The Rock.

The crowd understood the shots taken against The Great One and the Undisputed Universal Champion, and it's going to be interesting to see how things play out.

After the press event, The Rock demanded that Triple H "fix" the situation or else he and Roman Reigns will. The Game criticized him for his "out of line" actions.

