"Why wouldn't he call him out on this?" - The Rock may give himself a new role at WrestleMania, says veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on The Rock possibly becoming the special guest referee at WrestleMania 40.

In the main event of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match was made official by Triple H after The Bloodline's controversial actions at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed The Rock's role in the storyline and where he could fit in.

"He could make himself the special referee because if Triple H called him out one time, why wouldn't he call him out on this? If you start to demand for things to be explained... well WWE hadn't done that since I can't remember. Sometimes things happen and wrestling fans let it go. This time they decided, 'No, we are not going to let this go,'" said Mantell.

He further added that he didn't understand the statement sent out by Rhodes on social media ahead of the press conference.

"Remember the tweet Cody put out yesterday, 'I've made my decision'? I didn't understand that," added Mantell. [30:21-30:57]

WWE's options with The Rock are endless in his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE has multiple options with The Rock.

He briefly discussed The Great One's association with Roman Reigns.

"They fell into this. All of a sudden, you have these mitigating circumstances... But I think they probably done the best job with it that can be done. The only thing we gotta see now is where Rock fits in. Now, Rock and Roman, they are the family and wherever that leads. I talk about doors open, they have a lot of doors open for everybody to go."

Mantell is also glad to have Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 instead of The Rock.

"I'm glad they have Cody back in. I don't even know who made the decision to put him over in the Royal Rumble because I don't follow that logic at all."

Following The Bloodline's actions at the press conference, Triple H confirmed during the latest episode of SmakcDown that The American Nightmare will challenge Reigns for the WWE Championship.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Rock and Reigns. The duo, alongside Paul Heyman, will be appearing on next week's SmackDown.

