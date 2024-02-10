"They have a lot of doors open" - WWE veteran interested where The Rock fits in Roman Reigns' storyline (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell discussed The Rock allying with Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40.

During the WrestleMania 40 kickoff press conference, The Rock stepped up to Cody Rhodes on behalf of Reigns and slapped The American Nightmare. He put Triple H on notice and cussed out at him while exiting the arena with The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed he was excited to see where The Rock fits into the current storyline.

"They fell into this. All of a sudden, you have these mitigating circumstances... But I think they probably done the best job with it that can be done. The only thing now I gotta see is where Rock fits in. Now, Rock and Roman they are the family and wherever that leads. I talk about doors open. They have a lot of doors open for everybody to go." said Mantell.

Mantell further praised WWE's decision to have Cody Rhodes headline WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

"I'm glad they got Cody back in. I don't even know who made the decision to put him over in the Royal Rumble because I don't follow that logic at all." [25:30-26:17]

Watch the latest edition of SmackTalk:

The Rock and Roman Reigns will be appearing on next week's SmackDown

The Rock and Roman Reigns have been confirmed to appear on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

During this week's show, Paul Heyman confronted Triple H backstage. He announced that he would return next Friday with his Tribal Chief and have The Rock by his side.

Expand Tweet

Reigns initially chose The Rock as his WrestleMania 40 opponent. However, after an insane turn of events at the press conference, Cody was confirmed as Reigns' opponent.

What are your thoughts on The Rock and Reigns allying? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE