"Triple H calls the shots!" - WWE fans divided following major Roman Reigns and The Rock announcement on SmackDown

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H did not care much about The Rock and Roman Reigns’ threats on Friday Night SmackDown this week. A major announcement regarding the two megastars has fans pumped up.

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event hosted a massive announcement a night before SmackDown. Cody Rhodes decided not to let The Rock step all over him and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Brahma Bull and Reigns confronted Triple H following the announcement and told him to fix the mess. Instead, the latest edition of SmackDown saw The Game make the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns official in a fiery promo.

Backstage, Paul Heyman approached Triple H regarding his actions. He told The Game that The Rock and Roman Reigns would appear on SmackDown in Utah next week.

The major announcement has fans all pumped up for next week’s episode of SmackDown. Many people cannot wait to see The Tribal Chief and The Great One in the ring together. Others do not see the point of the two appearing on the show, while some want to see Cody Rhodes interrupt them again.

Check out some fan reactions to the announcement regarding The Rock and Reigns’ appearance below:

Triple H's passionate promo has many fans fired up for next week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans want Cody Rhodes to show up on SmackDown during the segment involving The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The pairing has some WWE fans over the moon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans continued to joke about their movie from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE has been doing very well with the storyline between Rhodes and Reigns. The Great One’s arrival messed things up at first, but now it looks like the creative team is making the best out of the situation.

The Rock and Roman Reigns could target Triple H on WWE SmackDown next week

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event saw The Rock and Roman Reigns get interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare made a huge announcement to get fans behind him once again.

Following the event, The Great One and The Tribal Chief walked out of the arena after warning Triple H to fix the mess. Instead, The Game went against their wishes to make Rhodes and Reigns’ match official for WrestleMania XL.

The next week’s episode of SmackDown could see the two men berate Triple H as The Rock is now on the TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. It could help them get more heat from fans as they look to tamper with the announced match for WrestleMania XL.

Are you happy with the way things turned out for Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE