WWE officially confirms Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 40

WWE has announced which superstar between Cody Rhodes and The Rock will face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in a row this year, earning him the right to challenge for a world title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He pointed to The Tribal Chief after he won the 30-man bout, but on SmackDown last week, he gave his spot away to The Great One.

WWE recently held a press event to announce who Roman Reigns' opponent will be at WrestleMania 40. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion picked his cousin, The Rock, and they agreed to face each other at The Show of Shows. However, they were confronted by Cody Rhodes, who changed his mind and chose Reigns.

After the event, Triple H took to X to confirm that the main event of WrestleMania 40 will be Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE will do with The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All now that he probably won't be facing Reigns at the show.

