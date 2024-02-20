Potential spoiler on WWE Men's Elimination Chamber winner

WWE Elimination Chamber is just around the corner. The show will feature just four matches this year, with two of them being the traditional Elimination Chamber matches for the men's and women's divisions. Meanwhile, a new source has provided information on who could walk out of the multi-man extravaganza as the winner.

This year's men's chamber match is one of the most stacked ever. Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul will compete for a chance to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

While all six men are very accomplished and need no introduction, according to BetOnline's latest betting odds, Drew McIntyre is the current favorite to emerge victorious from the unforgiving structure. Drew (-2000) is the heavy favorite, with Randy Orton (+500) being a distant second. Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens have the joint-longest odds of +2,000.

Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has been doing some of the best work of his career since turning heel. The star took credit for injuring CM Punk and has been mocking the Best in the World ever since.

The Scottish Warrior is the favorite heading into the men's Elimination Chamber match. He also has momentum on his side, as he defeated Cody Rhodes on RAW last night. The American Nightmare had lost just two singles matches before this, with defeats coming against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Drew was assisted by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in his victory, as The Enforcer delivered a Spike to the former AEW EVP while the referee was distracted.

McIntyre has challenged Seth Rollins twice for the World Heavyweight Championship but came up short on both occasions. He has a chance to earn another opportunity to take on The Visionary if he manages to win at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Australia.

