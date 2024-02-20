Cody Rhodes' 2,854 day run ends on WWE RAW after being attacked by The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes' unpinned streak came to an end on the latest episode of RAW after he was defeated on WWE TV for the first time in over seven years thanks to The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare is set to face Roman Reigns for the second time in a row at WrestleMania 40. He's had issues with The Bloodline since last year, and another superstar that he hasn't gotten along with is Drew McIntyre. The two stars collided on RAW this week in a singles match.

During the contest, Rhodes went for a suicide dive, but he ran into a right hand from The Scottish Warrior. The former WWE Champion was locked in the Figure Four, but he managed to reverse the pressure. Cody then hit a bulldog and caught Drew with a powerslam.

He followed it up with a Disaster Kick which got a two count. He then nailed Drew McIntyre with a Cody Cutter and got another two count. Later on, The American Nightmare hit McIntyre with a massive Cody Cutter and went for the Crossroads, but Jimmy Uso came out and tried to interfere, but Cody attacked him.

The referee was distracted, and Solo Sikoa hit Cody Rhodes with the Samoan Spike. Drew McIntyre followed it up with a Claymore to win the match via pinfall. The last time the former AEW TNT Champion was pinned was at WrestleMania 39.

However, the last time he was pinned in a singles match on a WWE TV show was on the April 28, 2016 episode of SmackDown, where he was defeated by Apollo Crews. He was still Stardust during that time.

