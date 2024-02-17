3 Things Paul Heyman may have told Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber

As WWE announced earlier, Grayson Waller will host a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be the special guests on the talk show.

This week on SmackDown, Paul Heyman was spotted chatting with Waller backstage, which has left the fans quite curious. There has been a belief that The Wiseman could cook something with the Aussie Icon ahead of the February 24 spectacle.

Let's look at three things Paul Heyman might have told Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

3. Grayson Waller could have been asked to send an ultimatum to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller has consistently verbally attacked superstars, and Paul Heyman might have found a way to use it well. The Wiseman had a serious discussion with Waller backstage this week on SmackDown. He might have told the Aussie Icon to embarrass Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in front of 60,000 fans in Perth, Australia.

In addition, Heyman might have told Waller to warn both superstars not to mess with The Bloodline. For those unaware, Rollins and Rhodes have been at loggerheads with Roman Reigns and The Rock ever since what transpired at the WrestleMania XL kick-off press conference in Las Vegas.

Therefore, Paul Heyman might have instructed Grayson Waller to send an ultimatum to both superstars on behalf of The Bloodline. While this could be one thing, The Wiseman might have also said something else.

2. To attack and injure Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania

For the first time in a long time, Roman Reigns' title reign is in jeopardy as Cody Rhodes will challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. There's a good possibility that The Bloodline will do everything possible to prevent it from happening.

It seems Reigns' special counsel has already planned to tackle the situation, as evidenced by this week's SmackDown. Paul Heyman had a backstage conversation with Grayson Waller where he might have told the 33-year-old to take out Rhodes during his appearance at The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber.

Heyman possibly planned a vicious attack with the help of the Aussie Icon this week on the blue brand so that Cody Rhodes cannot make it to WrestleMania at his 100%. There's a good possibility of it happening, as The Wiseman would stop The American Nightmare from finishing his story.

1. To put Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match at Elimination Chamber

Paul Heyman is one of the most nefarious minds and can go to any extent when protecting Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

The 58-year-old might have conspired with a plan and told Waller to put both superstars in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber, which could be against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

As a result, it would take Rollins and Rhodes off guard, as neither of the superstars would expect it. Not only will it put The Visionary at stake, but it will also create problems for Cody.

With Elimination Chamber being the last stop before WrestleMania, Heyman would make sure to cause much damage to The American Nightmare, who would challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows. Therefore, this could be the plan The Wiseman might have discussed with Waller on SmackDown.