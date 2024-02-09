Paul Heyman discloses what mood Roman Reigns was in before his WrestleMania 40 match was made official

Paul Heyman discussed what Roman Reigns' mood was like before WWE officially announced who will face him at The Grandest Stage of Them All during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event.

The press event was held on Thursday this week in Las Vegas, and it featured other big names including The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. CM Punk and Big E were also present in the arena.

During the show, Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton where he was asked about Roman Reigns' mood before the big announcement.

"Mood? What type of mood? He's honored to be here since you are in The Bloodline locker room, Byron. Thank you so much. It has made his mood so much better to come to Vegas just to see you. Did that answer your question about his mood? Here's the mood in The Bloodline locker room. The mood is no different than it's been for three and a half years. We look at the outside world and what do we hear? "We want Cody, we want Cody." And then we hear everybody chanting and cheering," said Heyman.

He added:

"We also see all the love for the biggest star in history, The Rock. Everybody wants to talk about The Rock. But you know what everybody is really talking about? Which one of them gets to main event WrestleMania with Roman Reigns. That's what this is all about... And until someone beats Roman, that's where the main event of WrestleMania will remain to be. That's Roman Reigns' mood."

The confrontation between The Rock and Cody Rhodes turned physical, as both men wanted to fight Roman at WrestleMania 40.

