4 things that could happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event - Triple H to take shots at World Champion, new PLE match added?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the USA Network. Over 11,000 fans were in attendance for what was an extremely memorable show. The conclusion of the event saw The Rock, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline unite in the middle of the ring.

Beyond the epic segment and major matches, the show was also notable for an announcement. It was revealed that the promotion will host an Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event on Thursday, February 22nd for American viewers and Friday, February 23rd for those in Australia.

So far, several big names have been confirmed for the big-time press event. Triple H will be in attendance, as will a slew of active performers, all of whom promoted will compete at Elimination Chamber. This list includes Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton.

After the groundbreaking and exciting WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event just last week, anything could happen in Australia. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of scenarios that could play out ahead of the big stadium show.

Below are four things that could happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event.

#4. A match for Elimination Chamber Perth could be announced at the last minute

WWE has been hit by the injury bug along with a few other issues that has kept talent away from The Road to WrestleMania. The likes of CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, and Shotzi, for example, are all seemingly missing the remainer of the coming months of television leading to The Show Of Shows.

Still, WWE has a lot of stars, which can be seen by the Elimination Chamber Perth card. So far, four matches have been confirmed, two of which are Elimination Chamber Matches. In addition to the bouts announced, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Triple H could potentially announce a fifth match at the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event. IYO SKY, for example, could defend her prized title at the show since there's only one title match announced. Alternatively, Bron Breakker or Jade Cargill could have a showcase bout to hype up their move to the main roster.

#3. WWE could reveal another upcoming event in Australia

WWE has gone international and it is extremely exciting. Fans often forget, but the "World" part of World Wrestling Entertainment is more than just for show. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has an international footprint unlike any wrestling company.

Despite that, the promotion has primarily remained a United States-based company. While that may never change soon, Triple H and Nick Khan are clearly trying to step up their international presence with shows such as Elimination Chamber, Backlash France, Bash In Berlin, and Crown Jewel.

In an effort to continue WWE's expansion, Triple H could reveal that another big show will come to Australia. This could be another premium live event, a television taping of some kind, or even an entire new brand like NXT Australia.

#2. Triple H could take more shots at The Rock

The Rock is now a heel in WWE. This is shocking to say. The biggest star in the world becoming a villain seemed impossible a month ago, but fan reaction has changed things up.

The Rock's official heel turn came at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event when he slapped Cody Rhodes. From there, he had a verbal altercation with Triple H and seemingly tried to threaten or intimidate The Game. That backfired, as Triple H proceeded to take shots at The People's Champion on the next WWE SmackDown episode.

Those shots could continue come the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event. The Rock is unlikely to fly to Australia, so Triple H will have free reign to critique the future Hall of Famer with no concern about an immediate rebuttal. Fans would certainly approve of the comments given their anger towards The Rock.

#1. Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax could start a brawl

One of the biggest matches set to take place at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth is for the Women's World Championship. The dominant and unstoppable Rhea Ripley will defend her prized title against Nia Jax.

Nia Jax returned to WWE and instantly targeted Ripley. From there, the two have had issues off and on for months. Over the past several weeks, however, things have become more intense than ever and the two are regularly going to war.

Given that both women will be at the Elimination Chamber Perth Press Event, there is a very real chance that they could end up fighting. Security will need to be in full force to keep the two powerhouses in check.