5 ways The Rock could interfere in Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Rock and Roman Reigns sent out a powerful message on WWE SmackDown as the former officially joined The Bloodline. The Great One was in rare form, delivering a vicious heel promo unlike any we have seen from him in over two decades. He insulted the Salt Lake City crowd and "Cody crybabies", blaming them for "ruining the biggest main event in WrestleMania history".

Not only did The People's Champ engage in some throwback trash talk, but he also suggested that he would have a say in Reigns' bout with Cody Rhodes at The Show Of Shows. Given his new position in The Bloodline and on the TKO board, along with the explosive events of the WrestleMania XL press event, this seems like a likely scenario. How could he pull it off?

Here are five ways The Rock could interfere in Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at the Showcase Of Immortals

#5: The Rock adds a stipulation to Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Ever since The Rock's returned, WWE has not been shy about acknowledging his new position on the TKO board. The Great One's confrontation with Triple H after the WrestleMania XL press event seemed to suggest that he may flex his authority going forward. The Game's subsequent scathing promo on SmackDown seemed to reinforce this idea.

What's to stop The Brahma Bull from adding some sort of stipulation to the main event at The Show Of Shows? Depending on his relationship with Roman Reigns at the time, such a stipulation could either favor or hinder The Tribal Chief, potentially benefiting Cody Rhodes or The People's Champ himself.

#4: The Rock inserts himself into Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL

What if The Rock desires to employ a more hands-on approach in using his newly gained authority to interfere in the WrestleMania XL main event? The Brahma Bull is still in great physical condition, and has been rumored to have a very lucrative incentive from the TKO board if he competes at The Show Of Shows.

Given his continued involvement with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' storyline, it's not hard to imagine The Great One inserting himself into their match. The 10-time world champion could join the contest as a competitor, possibly taking the pin to protect both of his opponents. Alternatively, he could be added as a special guest referee, which would arguably be more intriguing.

#3: The Rock recruits a new Bloodline member to interfere in the Undisputed Universal title match

The Anoa'i family is arguably the most widely represented bloodline in the pro-wrestling business today. As seen from the family tree displayed by The Rock at the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event, a considerable number of Anoa'is, Fatus and Fanenes are currently in the industry. One non-WWE name of great interest which appeared in the presentation was Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf is currently a free agent, a fact which was announced to the world by none other than Rikishi on X. He was also in attendance at the Royal Rumble alongside Zilla Fatu, cheering on his family. If Fatu signs with WWE, what better way to bring him into the fold than debuting in the main event of 'Mania, having been recruited by The Great One to do the latter's bidding?

If The People's Champion and Tribal Chief, both part-timers, are to have a year-long feud culminating at WrestleMania 41, having Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa as lieutenants weekly could do wonders in keeping fans invested

#2 & #1: The Rock attacks Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

At first glance, The Rock's promo announcing his entry into The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown seemed pretty straightforward. The Great One berated fans who turned on him, praised his cousin Roman Reigns, and fired shots at Cody Rhodes, as expected. However, some eagle-eyed fans think they noticed a subtle detail suggesting that The Brahma Bull may have a hidden agenda.

Some noticed that as The People's Champion verbally threatened to make sure Rhodes left WrestleMania as a loser, he was pointing in Reigns' direction. This raised questions as to whether this was just a coincidence or a sign that he would betray The Head Of The Table. Either way, his threat suggests there's a high chance that he will deliver a Rock Bottom to one of the two men and influence the result.