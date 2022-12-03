28-year-old star teasing WWE return applauds Charlotte Flair and former AEW Women's Champion

28-year-old former WWE star Deonna Purrazzo has named Charlotte Flair and former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker as two of her favorite wrestlers currently.

Deonna Purrazzo is currently working at IMPACT Wrestling, where she's a former 2-time Knockouts Champion. She recently teased a return to WWE under Triple H's regime.

Speaking to DAZN Wrestling, the former ROH Women's Champion named her Mount Rushmore of active wrestlers. She said the following:

“This is gonna be controversial because I’m definitely gonna leave people off, [like] The STARDOM girls that always seem to sneak up in people’s rankings that I haven’t wrestled yet, and I don’t watch too much of STARDOM these days,” Purrazzo said. “I think Jordynne Grace, for me, is absolutely up there. I think that, I’m gonna be a little cocky, I’m gonna put myself up there."

"I’m gonna put Britt Baker up there, my best friend but also the first-ever women’s signee of AEW. She continues to level up and kill it and create a platform for women within AEW. Then I think, for me, it’s maybe a toss-up between one of the Four Horsewomeen, whether you want to put Becky up there or Charlotte or Sasha or Bayley, I don’t know which one I’d pick because I love them all for different reasons. But I think representation from each company up there is important because we’re all fighting the same fight, just in different places.” (h/t: WrestleZone)

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Looks like Charlotte Flair is getting close to returning. Looks like Charlotte Flair is getting close to returning. https://t.co/sWVmHw8w7k

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair would like to see his daughter Charlotte Flair take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, citing them as two of the best athletes ever.

“I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it’ll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right. They are the two best athletes ever, that I’ve seen in my career, to ever be in the same women’s division." (H/T: Fightful)

The Queen has been absent from in-ring action since losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey. However, she is rumored to be returning to WWE soon and will be a massive boost to the women's division.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes