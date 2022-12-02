Fans are beyond excited as former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo has seemingly teased her return under Triple H's regime.

Deonna Purrazzo's underwhelming WWE run ended in 2020 when she was let go along with several other names. She has done some of the best work of her career in IMPACT Wrestling since then.

As per recent reports, former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is 100% on her way back to the company under the Triple H regime. Deonna Purrazzo recently tweeted, asking Chelsea Green if she had "room at home" for her.

Check out the tweet below:

Purrazzo's tweet received a string of fans' responses, with most speculating that her WWE return is on the horizon.

Check out some of the most notable replies below:

Zombie @MuricanZombie @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen I hope this is an actual tease that they are both going to wwe together. That would shake up the tag and singles divisions @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen I hope this is an actual tease that they are both going to wwe together. That would shake up the tag and singles divisions

JustDonny @Drexjr2 @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen Please go to Smackdown they need the boost @DeonnaPurrazzo @ImChelseaGreen Please go to Smackdown they need the boost

Triple H once apologized to Deonna Purrazzo for a last-minute WWE booking change

Back in 2018, Deonna Purrazzo was set to compete in the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, she was pulled from the tournament at the very last moment, which didn't sit well with her.

“Then the Mae Young Classic happened. I was supposed to be in that and at the last minute, they pulled me and said I was going to be an alternate. I was really pis*ed."

The Game later apologized to Purrazzo for the removal. Here's what happened:

“I had a long conversation with Hunter and he was like, ‘I don’t owe you an apology but I feel like I do. You can look around and know you fit in and belong here, but it’s demographic and logistics and things out of our control that we need to do for the show.’ I appreciated that tremendously.” [H/T Sportzwiki]

It goes without saying that Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are both incredibly talented wrestlers and would be great additions to the WWE roster. Only time will tell if they make their way back to WWE under Triple H's leadership.

Would you like to see Deonna Purrazzo back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

