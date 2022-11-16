Former WWE Superstar's return 100% confirmed - Reports

With recent reports suggesting that WWE was considering re-signing former star Chelsea Green back to the company, a potential update has seemingly confirmed her return.

The 31-year-old star was signed to the company from 2018 to 2021, and whilst she showed flashes of brilliance, no story or persona ever seemed to really click. However, since being released in April 2021, Green's star power has risen astronomically, winning championships and honors in both IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA.

According to Ringside News, the Canadian has now signed a contract with the company again, confirming her reinstation as a WWE Superstar.

"We've heard a few rumored names that are set for WWE returns, but we can 100% confirm that Chelsea Green is on her way back to #WWE." [H/T Ringside News]

Many other superstars like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, and Dakota Kai have made their returns in recent months.

WWE may also be re-hiring Chelsea Green's real-life husband

Another performer who the Stamford-based company is heavily linked with at this moment is former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder).

During an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is interested in having a performer like Cardona on his roster.

"I’ve heard because he’s done on the indies that Hunter is a fan of his. Cardona is not shy about being a lifelong fan and Hunter likes people that that don’t shy away from growing up in this business. Hunter would 100% take Matt Cardona back, but I don’t know if that offer has been extended." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Much like his wife, the Long Island native has also reinvigorated his career since leaving the company, with him winning the historic NWA World Title as well as being listed at number 13 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 500 wrestlers of the year.

