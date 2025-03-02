280lb star returns on AEW Collision after 13 months; gets attacked by Jon Moxley

A 38-year-old star returned to AEW TV after more than a year and was brutalized by the World Champion, Jon Moxley. The star also wrestled a match against a Death Riders member.

Ad

The 280lb star, Willie Mack, last appeared on Collision in a match against Eddie Kingston in January 2024. He is under contract with Tony Khan's promotion and has performed on Ring of Honor during his absence. On the most recent episode of Collision, Willie Mack was slated to face Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders.

Throughout the encounter, Willie Mack had a great showing and fans in attendance were completely behind him. However, Willie failed to capture the win over Yuta despite a great display. After the match, Jon Moxley showed up with his briefcase. The AEW World Champion handed the briefcase to Yuta as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Moxley and Wheeler Yuta took out Willie Mack with the briefcase in the middle of the ring. Moxley also seemingly commanded Yuta to take Cope (fka Edge) out in their match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Moreover, the AEW World Champion was clearly sending a message to Cope ahead of their World title encounter at Revolution 2025, which will take place on March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback