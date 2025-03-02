  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • 280lb star returns on AEW Collision after 13 months; gets attacked by Jon Moxley

280lb star returns on AEW Collision after 13 months; gets attacked by Jon Moxley

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:49 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley attacked a returning star (Image Source-AEW on FB)

A 38-year-old star returned to AEW TV after more than a year and was brutalized by the World Champion, Jon Moxley. The star also wrestled a match against a Death Riders member.

Ad

The 280lb star, Willie Mack, last appeared on Collision in a match against Eddie Kingston in January 2024. He is under contract with Tony Khan's promotion and has performed on Ring of Honor during his absence. On the most recent episode of Collision, Willie Mack was slated to face Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders.

Throughout the encounter, Willie Mack had a great showing and fans in attendance were completely behind him. However, Willie failed to capture the win over Yuta despite a great display. After the match, Jon Moxley showed up with his briefcase. The AEW World Champion handed the briefcase to Yuta as well.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Both Moxley and Wheeler Yuta took out Willie Mack with the briefcase in the middle of the ring. Moxley also seemingly commanded Yuta to take Cope (fka Edge) out in their match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Moreover, the AEW World Champion was clearly sending a message to Cope ahead of their World title encounter at Revolution 2025, which will take place on March 9.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी