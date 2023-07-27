285 lbs AEW star wants a match with CM Punk and FTR, says they are the "top dogs"

An AEW star wants to face CM Punk, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood at All In.

CM Punk is a former two-time AEW World Champion, and Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (FTR) are the current World Tag Team Champions in All Elite Wrestling. On the premiere of Collision in June, the three teamed together and scored a victory over the team Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and the ROH World TV Champion, Samoa Joe.

Speaking to ComicBook Nation, Brodie King discussed his dream match scenario for All In Pay-Per-View. The House of Black member stated that he wants to face the team of CM Punk, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood (CM-FTR) and called them the top dogs.

"Is this a dream scenario, or is it in a trios? That question is hard. Are we talking within the realms of AEW? I think it would be stupid to not say CMFTR. They are the top dogs, and I am the dog," said King. [H/T Fightful]

Brodie King is a member of the House of Black and currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship with Malakai Black and Buddy Mathews. Julia Hart is also a member of the group.

Given the talent between the two teams, a match between the House of Black and CMFTR will be a great one to watch and have the potential to steal the show at any pay-per-view.

AEW star Brodie King wants Homicide as the fifth member of the House of Black

During the same interview, King named the former ROH World Champion, Homicide as the potential fifth member of the group and called him a great professional Wrestler.

It’s Homicide, 100%. I can only imagine…if you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He’s the best. He’s also a great professional wrestle. But I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo, and then Homicide just busting out and doing a Homicide promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork. He’s great," said King.

Brodie also praised the promo skills of the 46-year-old veteran and imagined an amazing scenario of a Malakai Black promo followed by that of Homicide.

Would you like to watch House of Black vs. CMFTR? Sound off in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here