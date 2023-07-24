New member of The House of Black possibly teased

Malakai Black's faction, "The House of Black," is one of the most dominating groups in AEW today. The addition of Julia Hart last year only strengthened the stable, but is there room for one more member?

In an interview with ComicBook Nation, Brody King named Homicide as the potential fifth member of The House of Black. He explained why the TNA legend would fit into the mold:

"It’s Homicide, 100 percent (is who I’d bring into House of Black from Violence Unlimited). I can only imagine (King laughed)… If you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He is the best. He’s also a great professional wrestler. But, I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo and then Homicide just busting out and doing an outside promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork… He’s amazing." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

You can check out the full clip below:

Homicide has made a one-off appearance for All Elite Wrestling in 2021. During the Grand Slam episode of Rampage, he came to the aid of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston during their Lights Out match against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

The 46-year-old stalwart currently works for NWA, which rules out the possibility of him signing with AEW anytime soon.

The House of Black leader Malakai Black recently made an important request to AEW

Malakai Black or the members of The House of Black, for that matter, hasn't appeared on Dynamite since the premiere of Collision.

The Dutch star recently revealed that he requested AEW to make him strictly exclusive for Saturday night show:

"I requested to be strictly on Collision. Because I don't want people to get the pick, it's like, no, Saturday night I get to see The House of Black, that's what I wanted. Because if I give you the option for Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you're going to go, 'It doesn't really matter,'" Black said.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Malakai Black says he's an AEW Collision guy.



#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/VOyQMH0GYZ Malakai Black requested to be exclusive to AEW CollisionMalakai Black says he's an AEW Collision guy.

The reigning World Trios Champions are currently entangled in a feud with Andrade El Idolo. Julia Hart stole his prestigious mask a few weeks ago to make things more personal with the Mexican star.

After weeks of failed attempts to retrieve it, AEW has now made Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo official for the forthcoming episode, a rematch from their first encounter during the Collision premiere.

Andrade's mask will be suspended above the ring as the two men will battle in a ladder match.

Do you want to see Homicide join The House of Black? Sound of in the comments section below.