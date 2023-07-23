AEW management asked former WWE United States Champion to leave the building before Collision

AEW Collision is back for another week and wasted little time providing plenty of talking points. The show featured an exciting opening segment that featured the likes of CM Punk, Ricky Starks, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus. After the segment a video of a former WWE United States Champion aired where he was being forcibly removed from the arena in Newark, New Jersey.

The star in question is none other than Andrade El Idolo, who has been a staple of Collision ever since his return from injury. His ongoing issues with The House of Black were cited as the reason he was escorted out by security.

The video showed Andrade arriving at the arena as usual and heading for the locker room. That is until a squad of security guards informed the former WWE Superstar that AEW management has asked him to leave the building. It was done to ensure that the House of Black's Trios Championships Match later on in the evening can go ahead without a hitch.

After a bit of back-and-forth, Andrade left the building.

Andrade set to work non-AEW shows

Despite his efforts to slowly re-find his feet in AEW, Andrade seems to be casting his net as wide as possible across the wrestling world. He has reportedly requested to work shows for Lucha Libre AAA, a request that Tony Khan soundly accepted.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Tony Khan had no issue with Andrade picking up a number of appearances in AAA. There were no issues so long as they did not coincide with dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling or Mexico's other premiere promotion, CMLL.

With Andrade set to work elsewhere sporadically, perhaps this is the reason he has been less prominently featured on Collision recently. His well-received bouts with Buddy Matthews and Brody King suggested that he would have more hard-fought battles in his immediate future. But thus far, this has not been the case.

