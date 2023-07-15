Tony Khan has reportedly accepted top AEW star's request to work in major promotion

Tony Khan has a good relationship with many of his wrestlers as he permits them to appear on rival independent promotions, and it has been revealed that one of his top guys, Andrade El Idolo, wants to work for AAA.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, Andrade is interested in working for the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The report claimed that Tony Khan had given the former WWE Superstar the go-ahead, clarifying that his dates with AAA should not clash with either New Japan Pro-Wrestling or CMLL.

Adam Cole Baby @mjf_wwe el segundo mexicano en conquistar el oro luego de

Recordemos qué Rey Mysterio y Eddie Guerrero no son mexicanos XD @AndradeElIdolo el orgullo de Méxicoel segundo mexicano en conquistar el oro luego de @PrideOfMexico Recordemos qué Rey Mysterio y Eddie Guerrero no son mexicanos XD

While it is not certain that Andrade will fight for either promotion, the fact that Tony would allow something like this is commendable in more ways than one.

This is not the first time that the AEW supremo has done something like this, as he has allowed his top stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho to go and work in promotions like NJPW and vice versa.

Tony Khan needs to work with Eric Bischoff, according to legend

Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff are not known to be good friends, as the former WCW head has been critical of how the former runs AEW.

WCW legend Disco Inferno recently stated on the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast that the two men need to come together, as that is what AEW needs right now.

"I know they're at odds, but Tony Khan really could use like an Eric Bischoff right now. A guy with a history of knowing how to deal with adversity in the business you know, and like how to turn things around... Like bro, look at the history of professional wrestling, there's some guys that you could get that could help you and tell you what you need to do which you're not doing right now," Disco said. [14:41-15:14]

Eric Bischoff recently came out in support of Tony when talking about the fall in ratings, and if the two men can come together, we can expect some major fireworks in AEW.

Do you think more stars should crossover like Andrade? Have your say in the comments below.