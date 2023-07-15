Tony Khan could 'use an Eric Bischoff right now,' claims 4-time champion

A four-time WCW Champion believes that his former boss Eric Bischoff could be the answer to Tony Khan's problems he is currently facing with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling is by no means in a bad place, but considering the overwhelming success that WWE has experienced over the past 12 months, it seems as if the Jacksonville-based promotion has struggled to keep up.

Tony Khan has managed to get a third weekly show on TV (the second in a primetime slot), and the upcoming All In show has sold upwards of 70,000 tickets. But for a man that is deeply involved in an NFL team, a Premier League team, and two wrestling companies, it might be best to get a helping hand.

Speaking on the mailbag edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno expressed that he believes someone like Eric Bischoff could be the man to help Tony Khan out. This would be thanks to Eric's experience of challenging adversity in order to achieve huge success.

"I know they're at odds, but Tony Khan really could use like an Eric Bischoff right now. A guy with a history of knowing how to deal with adversity in the business you know, and like how to turn things around. He's doing this on his own, he's leaning on dirt sheet guys and stuff for them to try and help him navigate his way through. Like bro, look at the history of professional wrestling, there's some guys that you could get that could help you and tell you what you need to do which you're not doing right now." [14:41-15:14]

Eric Bischoff thinks Tony Khan needs to keep an eye on AEW Collision's ratings

While Saturday nights have become the new home for AEW's third show Collision, it's also a day where a lot of things are going to get in the way of viewership. From sporting events, WWE and UFC shows, and the fact that All Elite Wrestling's target audience (18 to 34-year-olds) probably have plans on the weekend.

Eric Bischoff recently said on his "Strictly Business" podcast that these things shouldn't worry Khan when it comes to AEW Collision's ratings dropping by 45% since its first episode.

580,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.21

However, that figure of 45% is substantial, which is why Eric Bischoff also said that Tony will need to keep an eye on it to prevent the figure from growing larger.

