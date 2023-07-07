Eric Bischoff tells Tony Khan not to panic after AEW faces massive setback

Former WCW supremo Eric Bischoff has advised Tony Khan not to get too worried amidst a slump in AEW ratings over the last week.

Over the years, Bischoff has been an ardent critic of AEW and their programming, but it came as a surprise when he recently defended the poor ratings that AEW's new show Collision was bringing in.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff brushed off concerns and cited reasons as to why the ratings and numbers have been low over the last week. He said:

"I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I was Tony. It’s the Fourth of July weekend. There’s just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That’s one factor."

He continued:

"When I say I wouldn’t be concerned, I would be aware. I wouldn’t be panicking, it wouldn’t keep me up at night but I would definitely be aware because 452,000 viewers that’s 45 percent of a drop from their initial episode only three weeks ago," Bischoff said. [H/T Ringside News]

Given that Eric Bischoff has a world of experience under his belt when it comes to running wrestling promotions, Tony Khan can breathe a sigh of relief and should direct his energies towards planning storylines, given that the All In event in London is barely a month away.

Eric Bischoff has his say on if WWE will hold WrestleMania in London

WWE's recent Money In The Bank pay-per-view was held at the O2 arena in London, and it was a massive success. It also saw John Cena walk out to a rapturous ovation from the crowd and made a case for WWE to bring WrestleMania to English soil.

Eric Bischoff opined on the possibility during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. He said that it would be absolutely logical for WWE to go there for the marquee event.

“Well, if I was going to bet, I would bet we’re going to see one very soon, within five years. Have they announced the location for next year already?… Philadelphia. So it would be at least two years. But yeah, I could see it. Absolutely see it,” said Eric. [H/T 411 Mania]

It will be interesting to see if and when WWE considers the UK as a venue for WrestleMania. AEW is all set to host its All In Event at Wembley Stadium in August, and that should be a good marker to gauge fan response for an event of the magnitude of WrestleMania.

Will WrestleMania in London be successful?

