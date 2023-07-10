Huge speculation on why Malakai Black is working on AEW Collision instead of Dynamite

AEW star Malakai Black and his faction have not been seen on Dynamite since the debut episode of Collision on June 17th. According to a recent report, the star has personally requested this change, and it's likely due to his wife, Zelina Vega.

Black's AEW run has not always been favorably received by fans online, with many comparing and claiming his WWE booking was better. However, he seems to be loyal to Tony Khan's promotion and has continued on with them despite the rampant rumors that he'd return to WWE this year.

In a recent interview, Black claimed that he personally requested to be exclusive to AEW Collision. In light of this, a report by Wrestling Observer has now pointed out that Vega usually works weekends and that this arrangement likely suits the couple.

"It looks like the House of Black is going to mainly work Collision. Malakai Black said on Bobby Fish’s podcast that he requested to work the Saturday show every week. It makes sense given his wife (Zelina Vega) works Friday through Sunday most weeks," Dave Meltzer said.

The House of Black is currently terrorizing the returning Andrade El Idolo, as the faction is now playing mind games with their latest foe. It remains to be seen if Andrade will be able to find other stars to even the odds.

The AEW star's main event run in NXT allegedly resulted in some backstage animosity

Malakai's WWE run as Aleister Black is largely praised for his time in NXT, where he even held the brand's world championship. Unfortunately, his success didn't translate into the main roster, but according to the star, even his NXT run wasn't perfect.

During an appearance on the Undisputed Podcast, Black even recalled the resentment some stars had toward him when he became the "chosen one" in NXT.

"I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ I didn’t do anything on purpose. But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

While fans will likely never stop fantasy booking his WWE return, it seems that Malakai Black is more concerned with the present, and with his request to be more involved with Collision, he could be investing in the promotion's future.

