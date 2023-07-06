Several stars apparently disliked Malakai Black backstage in WWE

Current AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black has recently opened up about his time in WWE and revealed that he wasn't the most popular man in the locker room when he received a big push.

Black signed with NXT in 2016 after years of being a stand-out performer on the US and European independent scene. His pedigree led him all the way to the NXT Championship in April 2018, which he held for three months.

It was during this title reign that the AEW star felt he had attracted some enemies because of his success, with the NXT Championship creating a big target on his back. Here's what Malakai Black had to say to fellow former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish on the "Undisputed Podcast:"

"I remember when I was the quote-unquote, like, chosen one in NXT and I did not have a lot of friends because everybody wanted to be the chosen one, you know what I mean? I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ I didn’t do anything on purpose. But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Black stayed with WWE until June 2021, when he was eventually released after five years with the company. He then made his shocking AEW debut a month later after it was revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment forgot to extend his non-compete clause.

Malakai Black requested to be on AEW Collision

Since the debut on AEW Collision on June 17th, a number of All Elite Wrestling's finest have made it their new home, and the current World Trios Champions are no exception.

The House of Black has appeared on all three episodes of Collision so far, but the person who wanted the AEW World Trios Champions to appear on Saturday nights wasn't Tony Khan, it was Malakai Black himself.

Black explained to Bobby Fish that he requested for himself and the rest of The Hosue of Black to be exclusive to Collision as it would make the show different and unique compared to the rest of AEW's shows.

At the time of writing, The House of Black has taken possession of Andrade El Idolo's mask, which could very well lead to a World Trios Championship match between The House of Black and La Faccion Ingobrenable.

