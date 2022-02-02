"It feels amazing" - 29-year-old AEW star on being compared to WWE legend Goldberg

AEW star Jade Cargill recently shared her honest thoughts about being compared to WWE legend Goldberg.

The 29-year-old star's meteoric rise to the top of the women's division, especially in her rookie year, is considered a remarkable achievement by wrestling fans and veterans alike.

Although becoming the inaugural TBS Champion was itself a moment of jubilation for Cargill, her undefeated streak has helped the AEW star gain ample spotlight. Tony Khan even compared Jade Cargill's dominant run to Goldberg's winning streak of 173 matches in WCW.

While speaking with Tim Walters on The State of Florida Sports Podcast, Cargill revealed that she feels amazed about being compared to a legend this early in her career. The AEW star said she's grateful to Tony Khan for putting her in a remarkable position, which is helping her gain recognition:

"It’s amazing. It feels great. Being that I have no type of wrestling background prior to my first match Mar. 3. It’s breathtaking. It feels amazing for me to be compared to somebody with such a stature, and I’m blessed. Our owner Tony Khan put me in a remarkable position, and I’m grateful. I work hard, but I’m very grateful,” said Cargill. (H/T- SEScoops)

Some wrestling enthusiasts disagree with the comparison drawn between Goldberg and Jade Cargill. However, it is hard to overlook the mystique she brings with her.

Plus, Cargill has been having training sessions with Bryan Danielson lately, which means she is working hard to enhance her skills.

What's next for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill?

Since winning the TBS Championship, Jade Cargill has made two successful title defenses against Anna Jay and Julia Hart. Both of these matches took place on AEW Rampage.

With Revolution 2022 right around the corner, she will certainly not be short of challengers for her title. Stars like Tay Conti and Kris Statlander could be considered credible opponents to pose a threat to Jade Cargill's current reign.

