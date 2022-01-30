"I've been working with Bryan Danielson" – Top AEW Champion reveals who alongside ex-WWE star has been helping with training

Reigning TBS Champion Jade Cargill expressed her gratitude to Bryan Danielson and other AEW veterans who've been helping her train backstage.

The 29-year-old star from Florida has grown by leaps and bounds since joining the women's division in late 2020. While Cargill may not be as experienced as other competitors, she has an opportunity to learn from some of the best on the AEW roster willing to elevate rising stars.

In an interview with Fightful, Jade Cargill said QT Marshall spends a lot of time helping talk through her performance after every match:

"QT Marshall at The Nightmare Factory. He's a tremendous help. He helps me with my timing. Because there's a lot of dead points in between spots, obviously, and that comes with reps and being that I've been literally baptized by fire. He's someone who actually sits and talks me through things. He watch my matches. I literally take something from every one of my matches."

Cargill further credited Dustin Rhodes and Bryan Danielson, with whom she's been working lately to improve in-ring skills. Cargill said she's grateful to be working with legends who have contributed so much to the wrestling community:

"Another person that helps me out is Dustin Rhodes. He's a tremendous trainer too...Obviously, these people come from years of experience, and lately, I've been working with Bryan Danielson. I'm ten months in, and I'm working with legends. I'm forever floored. I'm humbled, I'm crazy to work for these people that come with so much recognition and contribute so much to the community of wrestling. So I'm thankful."

There's no doubt Jade Cargill has charisma and athleticism, two of the most notable credentials needed to reach stardom in the wrestling business.

Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill is laser-focused on making the TBS Championship synonymous with her name. On the Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage, Cargill successfully defended her title against Julia Hart.

It's worth noting that Cargill is undefeated in the women's division, with a singles record of 26-0. With Revolution 2022 right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see who stakes her claim to Cargill's title.

