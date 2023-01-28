29-year-old AEW star reportedly injured; expected return date disclosed

Several AEW stars have suffered injuries throughout 2022. Sadly, another member of the roster has been sidelined with an injury. One of the most recent signees, Willow Nightingale, has reportedly been injured.

A couple of weeks ago Nightingale was in the main event of AEW Rampage in a street fight tag team match along with Ruby Soho. They battled the Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo, and Willow's team won.

In the following episode of Dynamite, the 29-year-old star wrestled Toni Storm and unfortunately suffered a loss.

Willow Nightingale was scheduled to perform this Sunday for Beyond Wrestling's Miight Snow event. The promotion's Twitter account revealed that due to an unexpected injury, she would not be able to compete.

While the promotion did not reveal the type of injury, it did mention that it was minor and that she would still show up at the event to meet the fans.

"BREAKING: Due to a non-wrestling related minor injury, Willow Nightingale is not medically cleared to compete this weekend. @willowwrestles will still be appearing at #MiightSnow this Sunday afternoon in Worcester. We are working to find a new opponent for @numberone_dojo," Beyond Wrestling tweeted.

AEW star Willow Nightingale apologized to fans and shed some light on her injury

Following up on Beyond Wrestling's tweet, the AEW star took to Twitter to apologize to her fans and promised to meet them during the show.

"Sorry I won’t be able to compete this weekend, but I’ll still be around to see all you lovely people in Worcester," Willow Nightingale tweeted.

Nightingale also replied to a fan. She opened up about the injury. She mentioned that she had stitches in her knees, and thus the doctors have advised her not to wrestle for a couple of days.

"Oh yeah! I’m also okay! I had to get some stitches in my knee which is a spot that limits my movement, so wrestling is not optimal. Just following Doctor’s orders," the AEW star tweeted.

As of now, the 29-year-old star will only be missing this weekend and could return to in-ring action as early as this upcoming Wednesday.

