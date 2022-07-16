29-year-old star beats down current champion, Sting confronts former WWE Superstar on AEW Rampage

Brody King got a taste of comeuppance on this week's Rampage, as an AEW star attacked him in a post-match segment.

The House of Black member recently delivered a beatdown to Darby Allin in public. Before that, the latter had attempted to show respect to the PWG Tag Team Champion with a handshake, which the latter had refused.

However, this week, Brody's ruthlessness was answered in kind. He and Malakai Black opened Rampage with a victory against John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

After the match, Darby jumped from the top of the entrance tunnel onto the House of Black memeber.

Brody was completely taken aback, but not for long as he threw the 29-year-old star down the ramp. As the two stars grappled, Sting walked out opposite Malakai Black.

Both the former WWE stars looked unwilling to make the first move as they intensely stared at each other. The segment ended with a promo by Miro on the screen.

With Buddy Matthews out of the picture, the numbers are balanced in case the House of Black stars a feud with Sting and Darby. If the third faction member is able to return soon, the former TNT Champion Miro seems to have already been set to enter the fray.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the storyline develops in AEW.

