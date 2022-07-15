Create
Notifications

Darby Allin breaks silence after public beating at the hands of top AEW star

Darby Allin was recently attacked in public!
Darby Allin was recently attacked in public!
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Jul 15, 2022 05:55 PM IST

AEW star Darby Allin has finally addressed the brutal beatdown he received from Brody King in public.

Allin was one of the finalists in AEW's first-ever Royal Rampage match. However, the other finalist, Brody King, proved to be too much for him, leading to his elimination.

While Brody got his title shot against the Interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley was able to take down the House of Black member. After the match, Sting and Darby Allin appeared on the ramp as the latter offered Brody a handshake. However, King did not accept it and left the scene instead.

Just a couple of days ago, the House of Black member attacked Sting's protege at an autograph-signing event at Seattle's Southcenter Mall. Before Darby could get on his feet, Brody delivered a violent beatdown to the former, ending it with a powerbomb to the table.

The former TNT Champion finally acknowledged the attack on Twitter, as he posted a video of the incident with a one-word caption.

"Sh*t."

You can check out Allin's tweet here:

https://t.co/B4rez9f8wd

With Buddy Matthews still out of the picture, this might be an opportunity for Brody King and Malakai Black to take on the duo of Sting and Darby Allin. AEW fans will have to stay tuned to see whether House of Black seeks to ignite a feud in the coming weeks.

Fans were excited for a potential feud between the two AEW stars

Darby Allin's tweet was followed by a slew of comments hyping up the possible feud between Darby Allin and the House of Black.

@DarbyAllin That was uncalled for! 😱😱😱😱
@DarbyAllin @AEW Omg he’s been broken in half
@DarbyAllin I still can't believe Brody did ya like that!
@DarbyAllin @AEW This is awesome. Should be played on Dynamite
@DarbyAllin That's some good Kayfabe right there.

A few people also went as far as to speculate a possible entry for Windham Rotunda (known as Bray Wyatt in WWE).

Also Read Story Continues below
@DarbyAllin All set up for @Windham6 to join the company and join up with @DarbyAllin and @Sting.

A feud between Brody King and Darby Allin would indeed be a unique affair considering the size difference between the two.

Who do you think will come out on top if the conflict develops into a brutal feud down the line? Sound off in the comments!

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...