29-year-old star makes a bold prediction for Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Exclusive)

Will Ospreay has provided his take on the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 clash between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, White will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against his arch-rival. The two men will collide in the main event of the show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay claimed that White would have to bring in his A-Game to beat The Rainmaker at the Tokyo Dome.

"I mean, statistics wise you would have to say Jay but just wrestling Okada in the Tokyo Dome and wrestling Jay, what I've done in many singles matches in G1 mainly. Okada is another animal in a big match situation and there is no bigger stage than the Tokyo Dome, so Jay will have to bring in everything," said Ospreay.

The Commonwealth Kingpin further claimed that White's run with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship had been overshadowed by Ospreay's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship run.

"He can in that situation, I mean, Jay is a very underrated wrestler, he doesn't get the flowers that he does deserve but it's mainly because his championship run has been undermined by my championship run, so that's where he needs to really break away and if he does Okada, define that championship," added Ospreay. [8:45 - 9:36]

Ospreay himself will face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He has been one of the most dominant IWGP United States Heavyweight Champions in history.

The title was first captured by Omega when NJPW initially introduced it. Since then, stars including Cody Rhodes, Juice Robinson, KENTA, and Hiroshi Tanahashi, among others, have held the championship.

Jay White will aim for his third defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome

At Dominion 6.12 at the Osaka-jo Hall, Jay White won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career. He successfully defended the title against Adam Cole, Hangman Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Jay White's latest title defense was against Tama Tonga, whom he previously booted out of the Bullet Club. Tama was victorious over Switchblade in the G1 Climax, which led to him earning a title shot.

However, a loss for White would result in Okada becoming the first-ever two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

