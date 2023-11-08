29-year-old star says she doesn't want to be a "free agent for very long" after AEW departure

A former AEW star recently revealed her career plans after being released in September 2023. The star in question in Sonny Kiss.

Since her release, Sonny has made two Impact Wrestling appearances but still is a free agent. She made her Impact wrestling debut, where the 29-year-old star wrestled in Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Kiss eventually failed to win the match, but fans were impressed by her performance.

Speaking with PWInsider, Sonny Kiss revealed that she doesn't plan on being a free agent for a long time.

“I don’t plan to be a free agent for very long. I made a vision board and it was one of the most liberating and inspiring things ever. Being able to see the things you plan to do and eventually knowing you’re going to start checking off each one is a beautiful feeling. I look at it every day because it’s the screensaver on my phone and I remember that these are my goals. These are the things that I want."

The former AEW talent also said it doesn't matter which promotion she is in; she will keep growing.

"I want all the smoke when it comes to the matches, the best matches, the best people, whether it’s the Knockouts, Superstars, or athletes. If you get it, you get it. No matter what company I am, no matter who I’m wrestling, what I’m doing, I just want to be successful and continue to keep growing and get everything that I deserve and worked hard for,” said Sonny Kiss. [H/T - Ringside News]

Former AEW star Sonny Kiss reveals that she was shocked after her release

After her release from AEW in September 2023, Sonny Kiss talked about her time in the promotion.

Speaking with Busted Open, the former AEW star revealed her struggles in Tony Khan's company.

"For the longest time, throughout the past couple years of there not being any creative for me, I’ve thought about it. I thought about everything, like why? (...) I would beg sometimes to go to TV. Can I just go to train with Dustin [Rhodes], please? Just something. Because I wanted to work. I never was resting on my laurels, (...), I never was okay with that. So yeah, when I got the call, I was very shocked," Sonny Kiss said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if Kiss achieves her goal of getting signed to a major promotion soon.

