Recently departed AEW star says they used to "beg sometimes to go to TV"

A former AEW star recently opened up after getting released from the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Sonny Kiss.

Sonny Kiss debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and competed in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. During her run in AEW, Kiss also managed Joey Janela in some of his matches while performing in the ring. Sonny's deal with Tony Khan's company ended recently, and it was reported that her contract was not renewed, which was later confirmed by Khan at the AEW All Out post-show media scrum.

On the recent episode of Busted Open, The Concrete Rose, who used to remain absent from AEW programming for long stretches, talked about being in a state of shock after getting informed about her release in August and said she uses.

Kiss added she used to beg to go on TV but couldn't, as there were no creative plans for her in the company for a large part of her run.

"I got the call the last week of August. Honestly, it took a long time for it to settle in. It took a long time because I just was in shock. I wasn’t expecting it. Obviously, for the longest time, throughout the past couple years of there not being any creative for me, I’ve thought about it. I thought about everything, like why? What am I doing wrong? I would beg sometimes to go to TV. Can I just go to train with Dustin [Rhodes], please? Just something. Because I wanted to work. I never was resting on my laurels, I never was just okay with not doing anything, I never was okay with that. So yeah, when I got the call, I was very shocked," Kiss said. [H/T Fightful]

Sonny Kiss recalls her journey in AEW and talks about the future

Sonny Kiss shared a lengthy message on Twitter recalling her four-year journey in All Elite Wrestling.

In the post titled, "Now that I've had time to reflect...Please read. Thank you, #AEW," the Concrete Rose talked about her mistakes and lessons learned in the promotion and said she was capable of far more than what she had achieved.

Sonny Kiss, now a free agent, said she was ready for the next chapter of her life.

Do you think Sonny Kiss was underutilized during her time in All Elite Wrestling? Tell us in the comments section below.

