29-year-old star sends one-word message after massive AEW originals match set for Dynamite

In an exciting turn of events, three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has sent a one-word message, generating buzz among fans for a highly anticipated match on the AEW Dynamite episode on July 12th.

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia were revealed to be teaming up to face off against the duo of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team tournament semifinals.

Taking to Twitter, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara expressed his excitement for the upcoming match with a single-word message.

"Wednesday ! #AEWDynamite," he tweeted

The match announcement unfolded in a gripping backstage segment where Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho, accompanied by Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Garcia questioned the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society if he was set to walk out of the faction, to which he replied, "Maybe," in reference to Don Callis's offer.

Chris Jericho explained that it signified the potential for them to branch out and achieve greatness on their own. He encouraged the duo to prove their leadership abilities and evolve into top singles stars rather than remain under his wing, setting the stage for an epic clash.

Sammy Guevara's heartfelt farewell to departing AEW star Fuego Del Sol

Sammy Guevara recently shared a heartfelt message on Twitter for his close friend and fellow All Elite star Fuego Del Sol.

Fuego had recently announced his departure from the promotion, prompting the former TNT Champion to express his appreciation for their friendship.

"Fuego says his goodbye’s in tomorrows vlog," Guevara tweeted.

Guevara and Fuego have shared numerous on-screen interactions in the promotion. Notably, Guevara was the one who presented Fuego with his AEW contract, marking a significant moment in their careers.

