AEW star announces departure from the company

A fan-favorite AEW star is leaving Tony Khan's company after his contract ends this month.

While the star in question may not be at the top of the totem pole, he has garnered an endearing fanbase in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Going by the name Fuego Del Sol, he is generally seen putting on fast-paced performances and putting over other talent during his matches. Throughout his time in the company, he has lost a total of 64 matches, while winning 15.

In a recent update on Twitter, the masked star announced that he was leaving AEW soon. He went on to express his gratitude for the company, claiming he had gone through a unique journey in his pro-wrestling career. Furthermore, he also mentioned that he was cleared to wrestle, and would become a free agent immediately after his departure.

You can check out the full announcement here:

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol



Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.



Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Thank you AEW.Though this chapter is coming to a close, this is just the beginning for Fuego Del Sol.Now accepting bookings any and everywhere! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VrQEBTARcb

Fuego Del Sol's fiery message also stated that he was going to prove his doubters wrong with his next steps.

The AEW star has previously talked about the greatest moment in his career

While Fuego is rarely seen in the spotlight, he believes his greatest moment happened in Tony Khan's company itself.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the young star talked about the moment he was signed to the brand and handed the contract by Sammy Guevara.

"Me and Sammy have never interacted on screen together, and he’s a big star in AEW. And I didn’t know if they wanted us to ever be even connected on screen at all. So, to let him, my best friend, come out and hand me the contract, and do it on the biggest stage it could possibly be done on the first Rampage was one of the greatest moments of my career. Probably the greatest moment of my career.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen where the soon-to-be former All-Elite star ends up performing next.

What do you make of Fuego Del Sol's message? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes