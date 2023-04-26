29-year-old star suffers defeat upon AEW return after 666 days

AEW Dark has been home to some stellar action since its inception. On the latest episode of the show, 29-year-old Jake Logan returned after 666 days away from the promotion.

Logan's last appearance in AEW was back in June 2021, when he teamed up with Aaron Rourke in a tag team match against Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison on Dark Elevation. However, the duo lost the match, and Logan had to take a break from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During his absence from AEW, Jake Logan remained active on the independent wrestling scene, competing in various promotions across the country. However, his return to Dark was highly anticipated by his fans and fellow wrestlers.

Unfortunately, Logan's return to All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned, as he was defeated by Zack Clayton in a singles match on the latest edition of AEW Dark. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Logan was unable to overcome Clayton's tenacity and skill in the ring.

NY-TALL-GUY @tall_ny

@aew #AEWDark AEW Dark Episode 193 Part Two: Zack Clayton over Jake Logan, Dark Order over Varsity Athletes@aew #aew AEW Dark Episode 193 Part Two: Zack Clayton over Jake Logan, Dark Order over Varsity Athletes @aew #aew #AEWDark https://t.co/EBSVGPXoqu

Jake Logan is also the youngest-ever NWA National Heavyweight Champion.

Japanese wrestling star Mizuki made her AEW debut

Mizuki, a highly talented Japanese wrestler, made her debut in All Elite Wrestling on the episode of Dark: Elevation, taped on April 5, 2023, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. She is a former KO-D 10-Man Tag Team Champion and the current Princess of Princess Champion and Princess Tag Team Champion. She is currently signed to both DDT Pro-Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling.

In her debut, Mizuki faced off against Emi Sakura, with both wrestlers going back and forth until Sakura secured the victory with a roll-up.

Mizuki's debut and Jake Logan's return to the promotion is yet another example of Tony Khan's commitment to bringing in the best talent from around the world to the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's giving chances to wrestlers in his promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes