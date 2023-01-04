29-year-old star uses WWE Superstar AJ Styles' signature move during grueling blockbuster title match 

WWE star AJ Styles' finisher was put to use during Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay locked horns for the IWGP United States Championship.

Ospreay put his title on the line against the AEW star as Omega returned to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The Cleaner was on the hunt not only for a victorious comeback to his former promotion but also for the title that he had inaugurated in 2017.

Their match was unsurprisingly brutal and intense, given the talent and expansive repertoire of the pair. That said, Ospreay used AJ Styles' finisher, the Styles Clash, during the bout. The NJPW alum used the iconic move to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the past.

Sonal Lad @Wrestling_Chat #njwk17 #wk17 Omg not Will Ospreay using a "Styles Clash" on Kenny Omega in 2022... what a time to be a wrestling fan! #njpw Omg not Will Ospreay using a "Styles Clash" on Kenny Omega in 2022... what a time to be a wrestling fan! #njpw #njwk17 #wk17

It did not yield the desired result as The Cleaner kicked out at two. However, the maneuver popped the crowd and was also recognized by the commentators. Omega would later win the bout and the title with his One Winged Angel, a move only Kota Ibushi has managed to kick out of.

Omega can now be a double-champion if he and The Young Bucks defeat Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship during next week's Dynamite.

