29-year-old star wins title after undergoing major character change; receives a message from Swerve Strickland

A 29-year-old star received appreciation from Swerve Strickland after capturing a coveted championship in the independent wrestling scene. This comes just a month after the star underwent a major career transformation.
Following a dramatic unmasking loss to Atticus Cogar at GCW’s Spring Break 9, KJ Orso (FKA Fuego Del Sol) reinvented himself with a new identity, wrestling style, and focus, leaving behind his underdog luchador roots to embrace a grittier persona. Orso won the 3XW Heavyweight Championship at 3X Wrestling's recent event.
The Silver Tongued Savant, who was originally scheduled for a different match, stepped in at the last minute to replace Mat Fitchet and seized the opportunity by defeating Moonshine Mantell. The title win, his second reign with the promotion but first as KJ Orso, marked a defining moment in this new chapter of his career. Orso later took to X and celebrated his title win.
"AND NEWWWW! The Era of Orso is upon us! @3xwrestling just got a new Champion and his name is KJ ORSO!" quipped Orso on X.
Replying to Orso's celebration post on X, Swerve Strickland sent a simple message saying:
“There he go.”
This show of respect from the former AEW World Champion signifies recognition of Orso’s rebirth as a serious contender in the world of pro wrestling and fans will be excited to see how The Silver Tongued Savant's career unfolds from here on out.
Swerve Strickland sends one-word message after issuing challenge at Dynamite
Swerve Strickland has built a reputation for making his social media messages short but powerful, and he did it again this week after issuing a dramatic challenge at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, calling for an Anarchy in the Arena match.
Following the chaotic main event, the former AEW World Champion stormed the ring to confront The Elite and The Death Riders, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Later, he posted a single-word message on X:
“Primal."
As AEW gears up for Double or Nothing, Swerve Strickland's challenge has added a new layer of intensity to the company's summer showdown.